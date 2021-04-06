Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Increased restrictions have slowed down Covid-19 positivity: Asad Umar

Urges people to follow SOPs

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The government's increased restrictions and precautionary measures have slowed down the coronavirus positivity ratio, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said. "Increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger SOP enforcement have started to have an effect," he tweeted on Tuesday. "Initial signs of positivity slowing." The minister pointed that due to the momentum of cases reported in the last two weeks, the total number of deaths and patients in critical care will remain high for some time. "Please follow SOPs and be safe," Umar urged. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 3,953 cases while 103 people succumbed to the virus. Read: Pakistan reports 100 coronavirus deaths since December 2020 After the first week of March, Pakistan has witnessed a rapid surge in the number of cases across the country. According to experts, the metrics rose because of the UK variant. Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the most affected. Following this, the government announced a number of restrictions to curb the virus spread. These include the following: Schools closed in virus hotspots Public transport closed on weekendsBan on all indoor and outdoor weddings Markets, shops to close earlier International arrivals from 22 countries restricted till April 20 Covid-19 vaccination Coronavirus vaccination is, on the other hand, underway across the country. On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre said that more than 0.9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. Asad Umar said on Sunday that 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had arrived in the country so far.   A shipment of another 4 million doses is expected by the end of April.  Watch: An overview of Covid-19 vaccines in Pakistan The Pakistan government had so far been using the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to inoculate people for over 50 years. This was available free of cost. The CanSino vaccine is now available too, mostly for people above 80 years. A total of 60,000 doses had been imported and up to three million doses are expected by mid-April. These will be prepared and packaged in Pakistan. The private sector has started administering the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine for around Rs12,000. There are 50,000 doses available and more are expected this week.
