Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
In pictures: Saudi Arabia’s city of roses

Taif has more than 800 flower farms

Posted: Apr 16, 2021
Posted: Apr 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
In pictures: Saudi Arabia’s city of roses

Photo: AFP

Every spring, roses bloom in the western Saudi city of Taif, turning pockets of the kingdom’s vast desert landscape a vivid and fragrant pink. 

In April, they are harvested for the essential oil used to cleanse the outer walls of the sacred Kaaba, the cubic structure in the holy city of Mecca towards which Muslims around the world pray.

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm tosses freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses in the air, used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

This year, the harvest falls during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which observant Muslims devote to prayer and reflection.

Workers at the Bin Salman farm tend rose bushes and pick tens of thousands of flowers each day to produce rose water and oil, also prized components in the cosmetic and culinary industries. 

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm sits amidst freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses in the air, used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

The perfumed oil has become popular among the millions of Muslims who visit the kingdom every year for pilgrimages. 

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm picks Damascena (Damask) roses to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

Patterns of plants and flowers have long been part of Islamic art. 

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm hold a Damascena (Damask) rose in his hand, used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

Known as the city of roses, with approximately 300 million blooms every year, Taif has more than 800 flower farms, many of which have opened their doors to visitors. 

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm, fills a distiller with freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021

While workers pick flowers in the fields, others labour in sheds, filling and weighing baskets by hand.

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm picks Damascena (Damask) roses to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

The flowers are then boiled and distilled.

“We start boiling the roses on high heat until they are almost evaporated, and this takes around 30 to 35 minutes,” Khalaf al-Tuweiri, who owns the Bin Salman farm, told AFP.

saudi arabia city of roses
A worker at the Bin Salman farm, fills a distiller with freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

“After that we lower the heat for around 15 to 30 minutes until the distilling process starts, which lasts for eight hours.”

Once the oil floats to the top of the glass jars, the extraction process begins.

saudi arabia city of roses
Workers at the Bin Salman farm picks Damascena (Damask) roses to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021. Photo: AFP

The oil is then extracted with a large syringe to fill different-sized vials, the smallest going for 400 Saudi riyals ($106).








 


MOST READ
