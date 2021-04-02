Imran, Zardari, Taseer through an FT editor’s eyes

In October 2010, Financial Times editor Lionel Barber made a trip to Pakistan where he met Imran Khan, Asif Ali Zardari and Salmaan Taseer.



The vignettes of his encounters surface for three pages in his recently published book The Powerful and the Damned: Private Diaries in Turbulent Times.



Barber and his wife Victoria first went to India and then via Wagah arrived in Lahore, which he describes as “one of the power centres of the Raj and an ancient city of learning”. While this characterisation of the city is not inaccurate, it is rather odd to see it described so quaintly out of touch given that Barber was writing in 2020. But perhaps this is what one could only expect from a white male editor of one of England’s oldest broadsheets. It doesn’t help that he misspells Salman. The correct spelling is Salmaan.



Barber and his wife were received at the Governor’s official residence, “with stunning gardens, spacious rundown rooms with faded colours and high ceilings, including one containing a sprung ballroom floor”. He describes Taseer as a slightly “louche” person. What he said reminded Barber of Richard Holbrooke’s take on the region: Pakistan is not Afghanistan.



From Lahore, Barber headed to Islamabad where the Pakistani airforce took him on a two-hour helicopter tour of the flooded zones.



He then went to visit Imran Khan, then in the opposition, at his Bani Gala home. He interviewed him and played a round of cricket in his garden. “I have brought a new cricket bat, new pads and new batting gloves, courtesy of Farhan Bokhari, the FT’s long-time correspondent in Pakistan,” Barber says. He is clearly enamoured of Imran, who is described in glowing terms as “still strikingly handsome”, tall and sinewy, with an airy stylish home. As they warm up they chat about Imran’s charity work and the “ugly” state of Pakistani politics.



Barber does not go beyond describing the six balls delivered at reduced speed by the “maestro”, which disappear into the bushes. He reports Imran as saying, “Good shot… but we will not find the ball now.” If you were hoping for more insight, perhaps can read what Barber wrote of their little game.



Barber’s next meeting is with president Zardari. He describes his private quarters as “half-bunker, half-shrine” as portraits of the late Benazir Bhutto fill the room.



Zardari, to Barber, is “bespectacled, black-haired” and “speaks in halting English.” In a classic case of parachute journalism, he deems it creative to let us know the president is called “Mr Ten Per Cent”. After commenting on Zardari’s ability to speak, Barber chooses to note that he employed a food taster (presumably to avoid being poisoned).



Not much more is forthcoming, as Barber considered that the president either parried or ignored his questions about Pakistan and Islamist militants in Afghanistan. And then, he wraps up his telling of their meeting by relaying how Zardari answered his question by saying: “When you wear gold earrings and they are too heavy, you take them off.” Perhaps Barber was unable to appreciate the aphorism.