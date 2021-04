Imran Khan to visit Karachi, Sukkur on April 16

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi and Sukkur for a day on April 16.

He will inaugurate the Kamyab Jawan Program in Sukkur, and then hold meetings with PTI and GDA members.

The PM will then arrive in Karachi and attend a fundraising iftaar for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. He will make a short visit to Governor House and then travel to Islamabad.

The PM is visiting Sargodha and Lahore today (Wednesday). He will launch a low-cost housing project in Sargodha among other development projects.