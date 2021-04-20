I’ll hit you with a shoe: ex-PM to NA speaker

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Parliament was in session on Tuesday where the government presented a resolution to debate the expulsion of the French ambassador -- except a former head of state came dangerously close to being banned from the House.

The Opposition was angry that the government had not taken parliament into confidence on the situation that had developed following the arrest of the now banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

After the resolution was adopted rather hurriedly, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stood up to speak. He came right in front of Speaker Asad Qaiser’s dais.

“You have no shame,” he cried.

"Mind your language," warned the Speaker. "You always behave like this."

"I’ll hit you with a shoe," retorted Abbasi.

"I’ll do the same to you. Stay within your limits. Go to your seat...!"