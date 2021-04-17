Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

IHC to hear appeal against Imran Farooq murder verdict

Three men were sentenced for life on June 18, 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
IHC to hear appeal against Imran Farooq murder verdict

The Islamabad High Court will hear on April 19 the appeal of the men convicted in the MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, will hear the petition filed by Moazzam Ali, Khalid Shamim, and Mohsin Khalid. They have requested the court to declare the June 18 verdict against them to be null and void.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad handed life sentences to the three suspects for their involvement in Farooq’s murder.

Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in London’s Edgware on September 16, 2010.

“It is proved that [MQM founder] Altaf Hussian ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq,” the 39-page verdict said. “Two of his other senior party members based in London then communicated the orders to relevant persons based in Pakistan.

“The sole purpose of committing the murder was to remove political obstacle upon the orders of party supremo ie Altaf Hussain who is still absconding and has no courage to face the allegations by appearing before court.”

Dr Farooq had said that “if anything happens to him or his family, the leadership of MQM will be responsible,” according to the verdict. “A conspiracy was thus hatched among the seven accused in which everyone played his role and consequent thereupon, the two executors after being facilitated in terms of money along with logistics travelled to London for the explicit purpose of carrying out heinous offence”.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin and Kashif with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016. Both of them were members of the MQM’s student wing.

In their earlier statements, the two had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.” They later, however, backtracked from their statement, claiming that they had confessed under duress.

FaceBook WhatsApp
imran farooq islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar wins Daska by-election
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.