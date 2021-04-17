IHC to hear appeal against Imran Farooq murder verdict

The Islamabad High Court will hear on April 19 the appeal of the men convicted in the MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, will hear the petition filed by Moazzam Ali, Khalid Shamim, and Mohsin Khalid. They have requested the court to declare the June 18 verdict against them to be null and void.

An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad handed life sentences to the three suspects for their involvement in Farooq’s murder.

Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in London’s Edgware on September 16, 2010.

“It is proved that [MQM founder] Altaf Hussian ordered the killing of Dr Imran Farooq,” the 39-page verdict said. “Two of his other senior party members based in London then communicated the orders to relevant persons based in Pakistan.

“The sole purpose of committing the murder was to remove political obstacle upon the orders of party supremo ie Altaf Hussain who is still absconding and has no courage to face the allegations by appearing before court.”

Dr Farooq had said that “if anything happens to him or his family, the leadership of MQM will be responsible,” according to the verdict. “A conspiracy was thus hatched among the seven accused in which everyone played his role and consequent thereupon, the two executors after being facilitated in terms of money along with logistics travelled to London for the explicit purpose of carrying out heinous offence”.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin and Kashif with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016. Both of them were members of the MQM’s student wing.

In their earlier statements, the two had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.” They later, however, backtracked from their statement, claiming that they had confessed under duress.