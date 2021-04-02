Friday, April 2, 2021  | 18 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Human rights training programme launched for Sindh judges, prosecutors

10 prosecutors participated in three day workshop

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Human rights training programme launched for Sindh judges, prosecutors

Photo: Ministry of Human Rights

Fifteen Judicial Magistrates along with 10 prosecutors participated in a three-day interactive training workshop on ‘Human Rights Safeguards in the Administration of Justice in Sindh’. The training was organised by the Sindh Judicial Academy in collaboration with the EU-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan project.

The programme aims at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of 300 trial court judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh through a total of 22 trainings that will run at SJA through 2021. The trainings will be conducted by senior judges from the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, prominent experts in the criminal justice sectors and experts from HeP and SJA.

The objective of the training programme is to enhance the capacity of judges and prosecutors in applying human rights standards in the administration of justice and incorporating the same in judgement writing.

Eminent experts such as Supreme Court advocate Faisal Siddiqui and President Sindh High Court Bar Association, Salahuddin Ahmed, delivered guest lectures on the importance of human rights and the role of civil judges in its application.  

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court commended the efforts made by the Huqooq-e-Pakistan project team in developing the training materials alongside the SJA. He stated that the curriculum looks at, in detail, the development of international human rights as well as its application within the criminal justice system. He especially commended the efforts of the HeP team in developing training that has a special focus on substantive and procedural protections for women and children in the criminal justice system. 

At the end of the training, Honourable Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar awarded certificates to qualifying participants.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme, housing in pakistan, naya pakistan houses, naya pakistan state bank loans, loans for naya pakistan housing scheme
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.