Human rights training programme launched for Sindh judges, prosecutors

Fifteen Judicial Magistrates along with 10 prosecutors participated in a three-day interactive training workshop on ‘Human Rights Safeguards in the Administration of Justice in Sindh’. The training was organised by the Sindh Judicial Academy in collaboration with the EU-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan project.

The programme aims at a province-wide intervention by building the capacity of 300 trial court judges and 360 public prosecutors from all districts of Sindh through a total of 22 trainings that will run at SJA through 2021. The trainings will be conducted by senior judges from the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, prominent experts in the criminal justice sectors and experts from HeP and SJA.

The objective of the training programme is to enhance the capacity of judges and prosecutors in applying human rights standards in the administration of justice and incorporating the same in judgement writing.

Eminent experts such as Supreme Court advocate Faisal Siddiqui and President Sindh High Court Bar Association, Salahuddin Ahmed, delivered guest lectures on the importance of human rights and the role of civil judges in its application.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar of the Sindh High Court commended the efforts made by the Huqooq-e-Pakistan project team in developing the training materials alongside the SJA. He stated that the curriculum looks at, in detail, the development of international human rights as well as its application within the criminal justice system. He especially commended the efforts of the HeP team in developing training that has a special focus on substantive and procedural protections for women and children in the criminal justice system.

At the end of the training, Honourable Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar awarded certificates to qualifying participants.