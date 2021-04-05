How to reach SSWMB for garbage disposal in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

These Karachi districts include East, West, South, Malir and Keamari, SSWMB Operations Executive Director Tariq Ali Nizamani told SAMAA Digital.

People in these districts only need to put their garbage in trolleys placed at the corner of their streets or service roads, Nizamani said. The SSWMB staff will lift garbage from these front-end garbage collection points.

SSWMB vehicles collect garbage from these points twice a day, according to the official. They visit their respective areas in the morning and evening.

What is the most common issue faced by SSWMB?

The lack of awareness among the masses and misbehavior are the main hurdles for the SSWMB, according to Nizamani.

“People should act responsibly and not throw garbage on the streets and service roads,” he said

The official said people often throw garbage around these trolleys, instead of putting it inside. They throw garbage-filled polythene bags from a distance and do not care where it dropped, he added.

“They should place garbage bags inside the trolleys, so that they could be disposed of properly,” Nizamani said.

Revamping of dustbins

Manual and mechanical sweeping of roads

Washing of roads

Establishment of Command & Control System to monitor garbage collection

System for redressal of garbage-related complaints

Attending garbage sites

SSWMB Complaint Cell incharge Ghulam Nabi Shaikh explained the way through which people can get their garbage-related issues resolved.

SSWMB app

People can download the SSWMB Complaint Karachi application from Google Playstore.

The complainant will have to take a picture of the garbage site and upload it, and the system will register the complaint.

A pop-up message alert is sent to the complainant for acknowledgement. The same alert goes to the SSWMB union council supervisor.

The UC supervisor would then visit the garbage site along with a sanitary team. It takes eight hours to resolve a complaint.

Text message

People can register their garbage-related complaints by sending text messages to: 0318-1030851.

They will have to mention their name, mobile number and area. The complaints received on this number are forwarded to the concerned assistant director.

The SSWMB assistant directors forward these complaints to their respective UC supervisors, who report back to their incharges after resolving the complaints.

Landline

The third option to register complaints with SSWMB is to call on 021-99333702. It connects people to the SSWMB Headquarters at Al-Hamra Housing Society on Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

The complainants are required to provide their contact number along with complete residential address. The estimated time for the resolution of complaints is the same eight hours.

Shaikh, however, clarified that lifting debris and building construction material is not the job of the SSWMB. It only deals with garbage, he said.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Metropolitan Corporations are responsible for lifting debris and construction waste.