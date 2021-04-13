How to recover your encroached KDA plot in Karachi

SAMAA Digital explains to you the procedure
The encroachment of land has been a major issue in Karachi. Many residents have been robbed of their life savings by the mafias that illegally occupy public and private properties in the city.
But here is a simple procedure through which people can reach the Karachi Development Authority for the recovery of their plots.
The KDA’s Estate & Enforcement Cell deals with the encroachment of KDA lands. People can register their complaints with the KDA E&E office by following these simple steps:
For transfer and mutation of properties, people can visit the KDA Land Department. It’s also located on the 3rd floor of the Civic Centre building.
The KDA recently appointed Khalid Zafar Hashmi its Land Management director. An officer of Grade-19, Hashmi was serving at the KDA Estate & Enforcement Cell. He replaced Atta Abbas who was recently sentenced to seven years in prison in the Lines Area Re-settlement Project plot scam case.
Arshad Abbas, another Grade-19 officer, has been posted as the KDA E&E director. Abbas replaced Zahoor Marri, who had been on deputation.