How to recover your encroached KDA plot in Karachi

The encroachment of land has been a major issue in Karachi. Many residents have been robbed of their life savings by the mafias that illegally occupy public and private properties in the city.

But here is a simple procedure through which people can reach the Karachi Development Authority for the recovery of their plots.

The KDA’s Estate & Enforcement Cell deals with the encroachment of KDA lands. People can register their complaints with the KDA E&E office by following these simple steps:

They will have to visit KDA E&E director’s office on the 3rd floor of the Civic Center building along with all documents. The KDA is only responsible for retrieving plots before the allottees get their possession. After being handed over the possession, the responsibility lies with the allottees

Attach a written complaint along with documents describing details of the plot’s location and its allocation

The KDA E&E director will verify the documents from the KDA Land Department and issue orders to remove encroachments. The process takes 15 to 20 days

After issuance of the encroachment removal order, a KDA team sets a date for the anti-encroachment drive

The KDA team informs the area police before reaching the spot to clear encroachments

For transfer and mutation of properties, people can visit the KDA Land Department. It’s also located on the 3rd floor of the Civic Centre building.

The KDA recently appointed Khalid Zafar Hashmi its Land Management director. An officer of Grade-19, Hashmi was serving at the KDA Estate & Enforcement Cell. He replaced Atta Abbas who was recently sentenced to seven years in prison in the Lines Area Re-settlement Project plot scam case.

Arshad Abbas, another Grade-19 officer, has been posted as the KDA E&E director. Abbas replaced Zahoor Marri, who had been on deputation.