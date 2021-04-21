Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

House of former chief justice’s son attacked in Karachi’s Defence

FIR registered

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
House of former chief justice’s son attacked in Karachi’s Defence

Photo: Online

Unidentified men opened fire on the house of former chief justice Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui’s son Afghan Saeed in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Rahat, Phase VI.

According to South SSP Zubair Naseer, the house came under attack late Tuesday night moments before he walked inside his house with a friend.

“As soon we entered, shots were fired after which our security guard fired in response,” Saeed told the police, adding that the suspects shot two bullets in the air too. The men then fled from the site.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Immediately after the attack was reported, the police reached the site and started investigating the case. An FIR has been registered.

SSP Nazeer said that the police couldn’t obtain the CCTV footage of the incident as the cameras installed outside the complainant’s house were not working.

We have started questioning the neighbours, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

defence KARACHI FIRING
 
