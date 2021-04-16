Heavy rains lash parts of Sindh

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Sindh Thursday night which led to people facing many difficulties during sehri.

Rains with strong winds were reported in Shikarpur, Ghotki, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

Many feeders tripped in Ghotki and Dadu because of which residents didn't have power for many hours. Work is being done to restore power lines.

Rain is also predicted in parts of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and eastern Balochistan.

The Met department said that it will be rain in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Peshawar, Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Chitral, and Abbottabad among other areas.

Karachi weather, on the other hand, will remain hot and dry in the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The lowest temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees, while the maximum temperature is expected to hit 35 degrees.