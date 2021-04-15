Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Havelian crash: Former chief engineer challenges initial report

48 passengers were killed on December 7, 2016

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Havelian crash: Former chief engineer challenges initial report

Pakistani investigators inspect the wreckage of the crashed PIA passenger plane Flight PK661 at the crash site in the village of Saddha Batolni in the Abbottabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on December 8, 2016. Photo: AFP

A former PIA chief engineer has challenged the findings of the initial report of the 2016 Havelian plane crash which claimed the lives of 48 passengers, including singer Junaid Jamshed.

Khalid Mumtaz filed Thursday an intervener application in the Sindh High Court and asked to become a part of the case proceedings.

He claimed that the ATR plane had not been functioning properly since 2013. Those who prepared the report are lying to the court and the people. He requested the court to ground all ATR planes and order their inspection.

The court has issued notices to the Civil Aviation Authority, PIA, and federal government in the case.

On December 1, 2020 the mother of Captain Ahmed Mansoor Janjua, who was killed in PK-661 crash near Havelian, says her late son always complained of the faulty ATR.

“His sister would ask him for details to make them viral,” Captain Janjua’s mother told SAMAA TV. “He would say it would jeopardize his job.” She said the aircraft was operated despite everyone knowing that it was faulty. Captain Janjua’s mother said her son was their sole breadwinner and she had no idea over the last four years why the plane had crashed.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Pakistan International Airlines also blamed a mechanical fault for the 2016 crash.

In its report released earlier this month, the board mentioned a broken engine power turbine blade among several technical failures and anomalies as probable causes of the crash.

“[The] AAIB is of the view that the crash event was one of its kind that had never been experienced on any other ATR aircraft internationally,” the report said. “The way, [the] chain of events occurred was highly unexpected and exceptional.”

It is worth quoting from point No. 10 that gives the board’s position in more detail: “There were two latent technical anomalies and one latent condition.”

The failure events occurred in a sequence. The failure sequence was triggered because of fracture of the turbine blade (consequent to one procedural anomaly of PIA maintenance) and had any of these three latent factors not existed and triggered by a blade failure, this complicated catastrophic sequence of failures subsequently leading to crash, could have been averted.”

Havelian plane crash Sindh High Court
 
RELATED STORIES

atr crash, havelian plane crash, havelian pia crash, sindh high court havelian crash
 

