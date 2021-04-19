Harming your own country won’t achieve anything, PM tells protesters

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protesters on Monday that damaging and harming their own country won’t achieve anything.

We are just damaging our economy and public property, he remarked while speaking to the media at the groundbreaking ceremony of Islamabad’s Margallah Highway.

We need to run a collective campaign with the heads of other Muslim states, he remarked. The campaign will ensure that people in western countries think twice before making defamatory statements about Holy Prophet (PBUH). They keep hurting our sentiments and insulting our Holy Prophet (PBUH). We need to bring everyone together and make them take this seriously.

It is quite sad that political parties and religious parties continue to misuse Islam. “Let me tell you that everyone in this country loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and Pakistan was made in the name of Islam, and I have never seen such love for our religion anywhere else.” Have you looked inside someone’s heart to see who loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH) more?

The PM broke ground on Islamabad Margallah Highway, known as Margalla Avenue. It will link M1 to Murree Road. The first phase will connect GT Road with E-10 and Constitution Avenue with Murree Road.

Speaking about the project, he remarked that the project is being constructed for the better management of traffic in Islamabad. The city’s population has gone up by 1.5%. Ring roads are useful as they help keep the heavy traffic out of the main city, he remarked, adding that “this ring road will solve our congestion problems.”

He said that the previous government have cut so many trees that the country is headed towards an environmental disaster. “We have to take care of our environment as it can have grave consequences. The government is trying its best to not damage our green cover.”

Rumours suggest that the new road will pass through the Margalla National Park. “This is, however, not true.” He said that the road will protect the park from encroachers.

‘Imran Khan can’t be defeated’

Addressing the ceremony before the PM, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan can never be defeated. “His name is synonymous with hard work and endeavour, and he will defeat the enemies of this country.”

There is one phrase that I have stolen from Imran Khan which is: harta woh hai jo haar maan jaata hai [The real loser is the person who accepts defeat], Rasheed remarked.

He said that the country’s opposition is “corrupt, dishonest, and sluggish”, and they don’t even stand a chance against Imran Khan. “God has appointed Imran Khan the caretaker of our kingdom.”