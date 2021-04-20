Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Haripur factory sealed for selling fake drinks

Stocks seized, machinery impounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Haripur factory sealed for selling fake drinks

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Department sealed a factory selling fake drinks near Haripur’s Grant Trunk Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the spokesperson of the department, fake drinks in huge quantities have been seized from the site along with fake brand labels such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Pepsi.

“All the machinery inside the factory has been impounded and the stocks have been seized,” he said, adding that notices have been served to the owner of the factory and an investigation has begun against him.

A heavy fine has been imposed as well.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority AD Tahir Habib said that factories put the lives of hundreds of people at risk by selling fake and unhygienic products.

“Those found violating the orders will be held accountable and will be punished,” he added.

