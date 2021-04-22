Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Haripur couple shot dead at their doorstep: police

Four men named in the FIR

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

A couple was shot dead at their doorstep in Haripur’s Kangra Colony, the police said on Thursday.

According to the investigating officer, Nauman and his wife were leaving their house when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on them and fled.

“The victim’s son killed a family member of the perpetrator two years back over a family enmity,” he revealed.

The bodies have been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered an FIR against four people.

