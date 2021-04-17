Saturday, April 17, 2021  | 4 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Hearing adjourned till May 20

Haleem Sheikh case: Malir court orders prosecution to present witnesses
Listen to the story
The hearing of two separate cases against PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh has been adjourned till May 20. The Sindh opposition leader appeared for the hearing of the rioting and interference in government affairs cases in Karachi's Malir court. No witnesses appeared in court after which the court ordered the prosecution to ensure witnesses attend the next hearing. Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in the two cases: interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. The cases were registered against him on February 6 and February 16, respectively. An anti-terrorism court in Karachi had rejected bail plea on March 1, which was rejected. The PTI leader was released on bail by the Sindh High Court on March 26. It was delayed by a day to a typing error in the written judgment. The Malir court indicted him in the two cases on April 3. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Tell us what you think:

Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI, Malir district and sessions court,
 

