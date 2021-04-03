Haleem Adil Sheikh indicted in rioting cases, he denies charges

A Malir court indicted Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in rioting and interference in government affairs cases.

Sheikh denied the charges after the court read them out. He claimed that his political rivals demolished his farmhouse and then filed a fake case against him.

Sameer Mir Shaikh, Amjad, Haseen, Mohammad Ramzan and others have been named in the case too.

The Karachi court has summoned witnesses at the next hearing on April 17.

Sheikh was arrested in Darsano Chano on February 16 in two cases: interference during an anti-encroachment operation in Memon Goth, and bringing guns to a polling station during Malir by-polls. The cases were registered against him on February 6 and February 16, respectively. He was released on March 27.