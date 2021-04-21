Gwadar coast guard officers jailed for 14 years for murder

A local court in Gwadar sentenced on Tuesday three coast guard officers to jail for 14 years in a double murder case.

According to the police, they shot dead two men, identified as Dar Muhammad and Dil Murad, were killed in Gwadar’s New Town in July 2020.

“Three coast guard officers fled from the scene after committing the crime,” the investigating officer said. The police arrested the suspects, Major Ramzan, Nayek Nisar, and Nayek Shahid after a witness identified them.

A challan was later submitted in court.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the court indicted the suspects. Judge Tahir Humayun sentenced them to 14 years in prison for both the murders and imposed a Rs50,000 fine.