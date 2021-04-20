Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Gujranwala murder suspect arrested in Hungary

He has been accused of extortion, terrorism

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gujranwala murder suspect arrested in Hungary

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man wanted by the Gujranwala police in over 50 cases of murder and extortion was arrested in Hungary, the police said on Tuesday. Atif Zaman alias Ati hailed from Lahore. "He used to operate a gang from abroad," the investigating officer said. "The suspect threatened people to murder them or their relatives if they refuse to pay him money." Zaman has been named in the murder case of over 10 Lahore police officers and has terrorism cases registered against him as well. According to Gujranwala CPO Sarfaraz Falki, the suspect was arrested in 2017 in Hungary with the help of Interpol. "His case was fought in a human rights court for four years." Zaman was taken into custody as soon as he returned to Pakistan earlier this week. He has denied the charges against him. The police have, on the other hand, begun questioning him.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man wanted by the Gujranwala police in over 50 cases of murder and extortion was arrested in Hungary, the police said on Tuesday.

Atif Zaman alias Ati hailed from Lahore. “He used to operate a gang from abroad,” the investigating officer said. “The suspect threatened people to murder them or their relatives if they refuse to pay him money.”

Zaman has been named in the murder case of over 10 Lahore police officers and has terrorism cases registered against him as well.

According to Gujranwala CPO Sarfaraz Falki, the suspect was arrested in 2017 in Hungary with the help of Interpol. “His case was fought in a human rights court for four years.”

Zaman was taken into custody as soon as he returned to Pakistan earlier this week. He has denied the charges against him. The police have, on the other hand, begun questioning him.

 
Gujranwala hungary Police
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Gujranwala police, Gujranwala man arrested, Gujranwala man arrested in Hungary, murder, extortion cases, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.