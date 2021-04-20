Gujranwala murder suspect arrested in Hungary

A man wanted by the Gujranwala police in over 50 cases of murder and extortion was arrested in Hungary, the police said on Tuesday.

Atif Zaman alias Ati hailed from Lahore. “He used to operate a gang from abroad,” the investigating officer said. “The suspect threatened people to murder them or their relatives if they refuse to pay him money.”

Zaman has been named in the murder case of over 10 Lahore police officers and has terrorism cases registered against him as well.

According to Gujranwala CPO Sarfaraz Falki, the suspect was arrested in 2017 in Hungary with the help of Interpol. “His case was fought in a human rights court for four years.”

Zaman was taken into custody as soon as he returned to Pakistan earlier this week. He has denied the charges against him. The police have, on the other hand, begun questioning him.