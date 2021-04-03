Saturday, April 3, 2021  | 19 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > News

Gujranwala man killed in fight with neighbour over a gutter

Three people injured, suspects on the run

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Gujranwala man killed in fight with neighbour over a gutter

Photo: File

A man was killed and three injured after a fight broke out between two neighbours in Gujranwala’s Aminabad over the installation of a gutter Saturday afternoon.

According to the complainant, the victim along with his family members was installing a gutter in front of their house gate. “During the construction work, the culprits came out and started abusing us,” the victim’s brother said.

The suspects, identified as Ejaz and Muhammad Usman, later came to the site again with a gun and opened fire. Riaz got shot in the stomach and died on the spot.

The culprits managed to escape from the crime scene.

The body and injured people have been moved to the Civil Hospital, Gujranwala. The doctors have declared Jameel, Sadiq, and Mubashir to be out of danger now.

An FIR under sections 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code have been registered.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

