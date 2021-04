Wedding party was travelling to Karachi

A groom was killed after a truck collided with this vehicle on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Junaid, was travelling to Karachi with his family members after his wedding.

He died on the spot, while other people injured. They have been moved to a nearby trauma centre.

The groom was a resident of Hyderabad's Choti Ghiti.

The truck driver managed to escape after the accident.