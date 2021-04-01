Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Govt to act on Broadsheet inquiry commission report: minister

Says Swiss account cases against Zardari might be reopened

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Govt to act on Broadsheet inquiry commission report: minister

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

The federal government has decided to take action on the report of the Broadsheet inquiry commission, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced Thursday.

The report was presented in a federal cabinet meeting today. The government will take action against Ahmer Bilal Sufi and four other individuals, Chaudhry told reporters in Islamabad.

The Broadsheet commission named Sufi, Hassan Saqib, Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Basit and Shahid Ali Baig in its report, he said.

NAB proceedings were not transparent from 2011 to 2017, according to the minister. The anti-corruption watchdog kept saying that it didn’t have the record pertaining Swiss bank account cases against Asif Ali Zardari.

The cabinet decided to pin responsibility on former NAB chairman Qamar Zaman and other high-raking officials, he added.

UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC was hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to recover assets stolen by the past Pakistani governments. The contract expired in 2003 and the firm alleged it was not paid. It sued Pakistan in the London Court of International Arbitration in 2016 and won an award of $21 million in 2019.

Islamabad appealed the decision in the London High Court and the award was increased to $33 million. UK authorities recently seized $28.7 million from the Pakistan High Commission’s account and the rest remains payable.

The Broadsheet commission, headed by Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed, issued its report last month. The record of $1.5 million paid to Broadsheet LLC remains missing, it said.

The report said that $1.5 million were paid to the wrong entity in 2008. Giving the funds to someone is not a mistake—it is akin to betraying Pakistan, it said.

According to the report, the record file has gone missing from the finance and law ministries, Attorney-General Office, and Pakistan High Commission in the UK.

NAB records show that the payment was made but there is no other proof of it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Broadsheet Broadsheet Case fawad chaudhry NAB Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
naya pakistan housing scheme, housing in pakistan, naya pakistan houses, naya pakistan state bank loans, loans for naya pakistan housing scheme
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
Third COVID-19 wave: 2,800 patients in critical care
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
All indoor, outdoor weddings banned across Pakistan
Today's outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Today’s outlook: Lahore considers complete lockdown, Pakistan observes Shab-e-Baraat
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
NCOC meets to decide on lockdowns
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Karachi to receive additional 450MW of electricity this summer: minister
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Dollar slides to its lowest level in almost two years
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.