Govt-TLP negotiations: Sindh CM says provinces weren’t taken into confidence

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that provinces should have been taken into confidence about the federal government holding talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Sindh CM’s statements come after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government was holding talks with the protesters.

“I came to know that the Interior Minister [Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed] had issued a statement about holding negotiations when I woke up for sehri,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad. “I don’t know the details. The provinces were not taken into confidence.”

He said they found out about the operation to clear the protesters at the minute.

Murad, while commenting on the countrywide shutter-down strike, said no one will be stopped from holding peaceful demonstrations. “A law and order situation must, however, not be created.”

There can never be any compromise on how we feel about the Holy Prophet (PBUH). People must, however, ensure that they aren’t causing inconvenience to others.

Nooriabad power plant reference

An accountability court in Islamabad issued arrest warrants of Muhammad Ali Zafar for his continuous absence in the Nooriabad power plant reference.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and other people named in the case have been ordered to submit two Rs200,000 surety bonds.

NAB presented a copy of the charges to all the people named in the case.

It was reported that NAB brought a bus and van full of documents in the case and submitted them in court.

Shah, while responding to this, remarked that the bureau has just wasted paper and nothing else. “They have filed a reference against a project that is producing electricity,” he claimed.