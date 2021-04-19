Monday, April 19, 2021  | 6 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Govt-TLP negotiations: Sindh CM says provinces weren’t taken into confidence

He appeared in Islamabad court on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Govt-TLP negotiations: Sindh CM says provinces weren’t taken into confidence

Photo: File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that provinces should have been taken into confidence about the federal government holding talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Sindh CM’s statements come after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government was holding talks with the protesters.

“I came to know that the Interior Minister [Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed] had issued a statement about holding negotiations when I woke up for sehri,” he said while talking to the media in Islamabad. “I don’t know the details. The provinces were not taken into confidence.”

He said they found out about the operation to clear the protesters at the minute.

Murad, while commenting on the countrywide shutter-down strike, said no one will be stopped from holding peaceful demonstrations. “A law and order situation must, however, not be created.”

There can never be any compromise on how we feel about the Holy Prophet (PBUH). People must, however, ensure that they aren’t causing inconvenience to others.

Nooriabad power plant reference

An accountability court in Islamabad issued arrest warrants of Muhammad Ali Zafar for his continuous absence in the Nooriabad power plant reference.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and other people named in the case have been ordered to submit two Rs200,000 surety bonds.

NAB presented a copy of the charges to all the people named in the case.

It was reported that NAB brought a bus and van full of documents in the case and submitted them in court.

Shah, while responding to this, remarked that the bureau has just wasted paper and nothing else. “They have filed a reference against a project that is producing electricity,” he claimed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh Government Syed Murad Ali Shah TLP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.