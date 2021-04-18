Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Govt believes in talks, but won’t be blackmailed: Pakistan minister

Says Lahore operation conducted over kidnapping of law enforcers

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that his government believes in talks, but it will not be blackmailed by anyone.

“The operation in Lahore was conducted over the kidnapping of police and Rangers personnel,” Chaudhry said on Twitter.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the true follower of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and he raised the issue of blasphemous caricatures on every forum.

Chaudhry’s statement came hours after two supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan were killed and 50 injured in a clash with the Lahore police Sunday afternoon.

The protesters had gathered outside the party’s Saddar office and were chanting slogans against the arrest of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

A mob also attacked the Nawankot police station and held DSP Umar Farooq, five constables, and two Rangers officials hostage for hours.

Protests by TLP supporters erupted in major cities across the country Monday afternoon, after their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was arrested. The arrest followed Rizvi’s announcement of a march on Islamabad over the government’s failure to expel the French ambassador.

The demonstrations lasted for three days in which hundreds of police officers were injured. Thousands of supporters were arrested and booked for attacking police officers and blocking roads.

On Thursday, the government formally proscribed the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

