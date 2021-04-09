Govt appoints Asim Ahmed FBR chairman

The federal government has appointed Asim Ahmed the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, it said in a notification Friday.

Ahmed, a grade-21 Inland Revenue officer, has been given additional charge of the Revenue Division secretary too.

He will continue to hold the additional charge for the next three months until the appointment of a new revenue secretary. Ahmed has assumed responsibilities as the FBR chairman.

The post of FBR chairman fell vacant after Shabbar Zaidi stepped down in February 2020. His resignation came amid reports of differences with the government.

Zaidi was appointed the FBR chief in May 2019.