HOME > News

Government, TLP talks lasted four months: minister

Says government should have a strong foreign policy

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The government has been in talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan for the past four months now, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said.

In a speech in the National Assembly on Monday, he said that the only way to solve the matter was through negotiations. "The third round of talks will be held later in the evening today and we are expecting something substantial out of it."

We have made all direct and indirect efforts to reach a conclusion, Qadri said, pointing out that it is important that the government forms a strong foreign policy.

"The goal should be to protect the public from dealing with any problems such as this."

The Punjab government has been holding talks with the TLP since Sunday night after the religious party held 11 police officers hostage in Lahore. The policemen have been released now.

According to Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation regarding the law and order situation in the country today at 4:30pm.

 
