Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Gambat SHO accused of harassing and blackmailing woman

His arrest orders have been issued

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Gambat SHO accused of harassing and blackmailing woman

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

The Sukkur police have issued orders to arrest Khuhro SHO Aijaz Ali Magsi on charges of sexual harassment and attempted rape.  

According to a report by DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani, a woman from Gumbat filed on April 16 a complaint against Magsi, Khuhro’s head constable Qurban Shahani and their friend Naseer Ahmed.

She said the suspects abducted and sexually assaulted her, and have been blackmailing her. “On April 14, my friend from Karachi came to visit me in Gumbat where we got into an argument,” the complainant said. “During the fight, she walked out of the house and threatened to call the police on me.”

Later that night, the complainant received a call from the Khuhro police station asking her to visit immediately. “When I went there, they told me my friend had gone missing.” The suspects, who, according to the complainant were inebriated, forced her into a car saying they were going on a search operation for the missing woman.

“Throughout the ride, the men kept touching me inappropriately and tried to rape me as well,” she wrote in her complaint, adding that they threatened to file a fake narcotics case against her if she didn’t comply. As soon as the car stopped, the woman jumped out of the car.

The next morning, she filed a complaint with the Judicial Magistrate Gumbat.

On April 19, Sukkur DSP began a probe into the case. In a report, he stated that multiple witnesses confirmed that the complainant was seen in a car with the police officers. Following this, the Khuhro police were instructed to take action against the SHO and other men accused and arrest them immediately.

SHO Magsi has, on the other hand, denied these accusations stating that the police never forced her inside a car. “She came to the police station, informed us about her missing friend, and left,” he said.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
gumbat rape sukkur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Countrywide strike in TLP support, police, rangers on high alert
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Two TLP supporters killed in clash with Lahore police
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP releases 11 hostages after talks with government: Sheikh Rasheed
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.