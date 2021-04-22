Gambat SHO accused of harassing and blackmailing woman

The Sukkur police have issued orders to arrest Khuhro SHO Aijaz Ali Magsi on charges of sexual harassment and attempted rape.

According to a report by DSP Ghulam Ali Jumani, a woman from Gumbat filed on April 16 a complaint against Magsi, Khuhro’s head constable Qurban Shahani and their friend Naseer Ahmed.

She said the suspects abducted and sexually assaulted her, and have been blackmailing her. “On April 14, my friend from Karachi came to visit me in Gumbat where we got into an argument,” the complainant said. “During the fight, she walked out of the house and threatened to call the police on me.”

Later that night, the complainant received a call from the Khuhro police station asking her to visit immediately. “When I went there, they told me my friend had gone missing.” The suspects, who, according to the complainant were inebriated, forced her into a car saying they were going on a search operation for the missing woman.

“Throughout the ride, the men kept touching me inappropriately and tried to rape me as well,” she wrote in her complaint, adding that they threatened to file a fake narcotics case against her if she didn’t comply. As soon as the car stopped, the woman jumped out of the car.

The next morning, she filed a complaint with the Judicial Magistrate Gumbat.

On April 19, Sukkur DSP began a probe into the case. In a report, he stated that multiple witnesses confirmed that the complainant was seen in a car with the police officers. Following this, the Khuhro police were instructed to take action against the SHO and other men accused and arrest them immediately.

SHO Magsi has, on the other hand, denied these accusations stating that the police never forced her inside a car. “She came to the police station, informed us about her missing friend, and left,” he said.