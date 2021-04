Two men, a woman, and a child were killed after a car collided with a truck on Sehwan’s Link Road early Monday morning.

The driver of the car lost control of the speeding vehicle and it crashed into a truck, the police said. All four passengers died on the spot. They have yet to be identified.

The rescue teams said that the car has been destroyed completed in the accident.

The passengers were travelling from Sehwan to Jhangara. The police are investigating the case.