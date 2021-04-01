Four-day-old white tiger cub dies at Lahore zoo

A white tiger died at the Lahore zoo on Thursday. He was born four days ago.

The exact cause of the death has yet to be revealed.

The deputy director of the zoo said that the cub was very weak. He was fed artificial milk after his mother attacked him when he tried to suckle, the management said.

There are five white tigers at the zoo now.

White tigers cub die at Lahore zoo

Two white tiger cubs died at the Lahore zoo on February 4.

It was reported that they were suffering from diarrhea for the past 12 days. According to the deputy director of the zoo, the cubs had come down with a bad stomach resulting in motions and blood vomits. “They were given medicines but couldn’t survive.”

A caretaker at the zoo, who refused to be named, said that the animals had completely stopped eating two days before they died.

They were given contaminated milk and meat, he said, pointing out that cubs are not supposed to be fed meat in large quantities during early months.

Later it was reported that the cubs may have died because of COVID-19.