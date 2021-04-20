Former Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad gun attack

Veteran journalist and former Pemra chairman Absar Alam was shot and injured in an attack in Islamabad Tuesday evening, the police said.

The former Pemra chairman was on a walk in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 sector when he was shot by unidentified men, according to the police.

Alam was shifted to a hospital where he was in a stable condition, his colleagues said. The veteran journalist sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the attack and ordered an investigation into it.

Islamabad Inspector General Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has constituted a special team headed by the Investigation SSP to investigate the attack on Alam.

The team has been directed to use all scientific and forensic methods to trace the attackers.