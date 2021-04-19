Former KP IG Nasir Durrani dies of coronavirus

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Nasir Durrani died of coronavirus in Lahore on Monday, a senior health official confirmed.

Durrani had been under treatment at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for the last 10 days, the medical superintendent said.

He had been on life support for the last one week. The former top cop was aged 64.

Durrani’s death comes as the country continues to battle a raging third wave of coronavirus infections.

Pakistan has so far reported 761,437 confirmed cases of the virus. It has claimed 16,316 across the country.

Nearly 662,000 patients have recovered from the infection, while the number of active cases stands at 82,276.