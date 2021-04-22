Former college principal killed in Karachi robbery attempt

A woman was killed in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on Thursday after her husband tried to resist an armed robbery, the police said.

The woman, Nasreen Irfan, had gone out with her husband to shop for her son’s wedding.

The robbers tried to stop them when the couple was coming back home, but her husband didn’t stop the vehicle, according to the police. At this, the robbers opened fire on their vehicle.

Nasreen, a former principal of Saudabad Girls College, died on the spot.

Her son was due to get married after Eid, according to Nasreen’s daughter.