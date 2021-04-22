Thursday, April 22, 2021  | 9 Ramadhan, 1442
Former bank manager sentenced to 28 years in fraud case

He defrauded Rs20 million from Lasbella State Development Authority funds

Posted: Apr 22, 2021
Former bank manager sentenced to 28 years in fraud case

A Quetta court has sentenced a former bank manager to 28 years in prison in a fraud case.

Syed Ibn-ul-Hassan Naqvi, a former branch manager of the Muslim Commercial Bank, was found guilty of defrauding Rs20 million from the funds of Lasbella State Development Authority.

According to the FIA, the LSDA had deposited Rs20 million in its account but Naqvi withdrew all the money through fake documents.

The court also fined Naqvi Rs10 million. He will be facing another three years in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

