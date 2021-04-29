Thursday, April 29, 2021  | 16 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Follow SOPs to prevent complete lockdown: Murad Ali Shah

101 people succumbed to coronavirus in Sindh in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Follow SOPs to prevent complete lockdown: Murad Ali Shah

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
To prevent a complete lockdown it is pertinent to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said. In a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the province, he pointed out that the trend of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country was alarming. Covid-19 positivity ratios in Karachi and Hyderabad have been recorded 10.75% and 20%. In the last 24 hours, 101 people died from the deadly virus across the province. Shah has instructed the authorities to ensure the government orders were followed by people. All markets will operate from 6am to 6pm. "Some private offices have still not reduced their staff members coming to work, neither are they following other SOPs," he said. "They should be warned and if they still don't comply then seal their offices." Inter-province and inter-district bus transport across Sindh will be closed starting tomorrow (April 30). "Any bus or van leaving from a province now won't be allowed to go back," the minister said. Any sort of public transport coming to Sindh has been banned as well. Administrations have been instructed to make sure SOPs are followed by the transporters. Vaccination for the police The chief minister instructed the health department to immediately start the vaccination of police officers in the province. Four centres have been set up for this. Police Hospital SSU Headquarter East DIG conference room West DIG conference room The centres will be open from 9am to 4pm throughout the week except for Fridays. New restrictions Earlier this week, CM Murad Ali Shah announced new restrictions in the province. All government offices to slash attendance to 20% Schools, colleges and universities closed across the province Office timings from 9am to 2pmNo holidays for government employees Indoor and outdoor dining closed Takeaways and home delivery allowedNo visits to jails 50% attendance at private offices Shopping centres to open 6am to 6pm with SOPs Intercity public transport to be closed from April 29 He warned that strict action will be taken against people violating the orders. If the cases don’t go down, markets will be completely closed. The restrictions will remain intact until Eid. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

To prevent a complete lockdown it is pertinent to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the province, he pointed out that the trend of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country was alarming. Covid-19 positivity ratios in Karachi and Hyderabad have been recorded 10.75% and 20%.

In the last 24 hours, 101 people died from the deadly virus across the province.

Shah has instructed the authorities to ensure the government orders were followed by people.

All markets will operate from 6am to 6pm. “Some private offices have still not reduced their staff members coming to work, neither are they following other SOPs,” he said. “They should be warned and if they still don’t comply then seal their offices.”

Inter-province and inter-district bus transport across Sindh will be closed starting tomorrow (April 30). “Any bus or van leaving from a province now won’t be allowed to go back,” the minister said.

Any sort of public transport coming to Sindh has been banned as well. Administrations have been instructed to make sure SOPs are followed by the transporters.

Vaccination for the police

The chief minister instructed the health department to immediately start the vaccination of police officers in the province. Four centres have been set up for this.

  • Police Hospital
  • SSU Headquarter
  • East DIG conference room
  • West DIG conference room

The centres will be open from 9am to 4pm throughout the week except for Fridays.

New restrictions

Earlier this week, CM Murad Ali Shah announced new restrictions in the province.

  • All government offices to slash attendance to 20%
  • Schools, colleges and universities closed across the province
  • Office timings from 9am to 2pm
  • No holidays for government employees
  • Indoor and outdoor dining closed
  • Takeaways and home delivery allowed
  • No visits to jails
  • 50% attendance at private offices
  • Shopping centres to open 6am to 6pm with SOPs
  • Intercity public transport to be closed from April 29

He warned that strict action will be taken against people violating the orders. If the cases don’t go down, markets will be completely closed.

The restrictions will remain intact until Eid.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
CM Murad Ali Shah CORONA SOPS government updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sundh CM Murad Ali Shah, coronavirus task force, coronavirus meeting, coronavirus restrictions in sindh, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Edhi foundation offers India 50 ambulances to fight Covid-19 crisis
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.