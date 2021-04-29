Follow SOPs to prevent complete lockdown: Murad Ali Shah

To prevent a complete lockdown it is pertinent to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the province, he pointed out that the trend of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country was alarming. Covid-19 positivity ratios in Karachi and Hyderabad have been recorded 10.75% and 20%.

In the last 24 hours, 101 people died from the deadly virus across the province.

Shah has instructed the authorities to ensure the government orders were followed by people.

All markets will operate from 6am to 6pm. “Some private offices have still not reduced their staff members coming to work, neither are they following other SOPs,” he said. “They should be warned and if they still don’t comply then seal their offices.”

Inter-province and inter-district bus transport across Sindh will be closed starting tomorrow (April 30). “Any bus or van leaving from a province now won’t be allowed to go back,” the minister said.

Any sort of public transport coming to Sindh has been banned as well. Administrations have been instructed to make sure SOPs are followed by the transporters.

Vaccination for the police

The chief minister instructed the health department to immediately start the vaccination of police officers in the province. Four centres have been set up for this.

Police Hospital

SSU Headquarter

East DIG conference room

West DIG conference room

The centres will be open from 9am to 4pm throughout the week except for Fridays.

New restrictions

Earlier this week, CM Murad Ali Shah announced new restrictions in the province.

All government offices to slash attendance to 20%

Schools, colleges and universities closed across the province

Office timings from 9am to 2pm

No holidays for government employees

Indoor and outdoor dining closed

Takeaways and home delivery allowed

No visits to jails

50% attendance at private offices

Shopping centres to open 6am to 6pm with SOPs

Intercity public transport to be closed from April 29

He warned that strict action will be taken against people violating the orders. If the cases don’t go down, markets will be completely closed.

The restrictions will remain intact until Eid.

