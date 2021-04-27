Flood alert issued in Hunza as temperatures rise

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a glacial lake outburst flood alert in Hunza this week.

According to a notification issued by the department on Tuesday, air temperature in Gilgit-Baltistan is expected to increase by two to four degrees.

“As a result, melting of the Shishper and Khurdopin glaciers will increase leading to GLOF events, specially in Hunza,” it stated. The residents of the city have been warned to remain careful and take all precautionary measures.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority has also been advised to remain alert to avoid any loss of human lives and damages to private and public property.

Earlier this month, PM’s assistant on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam said that glaciers in the northern areas have been melting because of soaring temperatures. This has resulted in the formation of over 3,044 lakes in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, putting over 7.1 million people at risk from GLOF events.