Tuesday, April 6, 2021  | 22 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore: Five killed in gas explosion on Barki Road

Building collapses, two houses destroyed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

A woman and four children were killed and 12 others were in a gas explosion on Lahore's Barki Road early Tuesday morning.

Two houses have been destroyed.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that the incident occurred in Pangali village. An explosion occurred as the gas had leaked in a house and someone lit a fire there.

The injured people have been moved to the Mayo Hospital and Services Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Haroon, Sherry, Ali, and Anosh.

The initial rescue operation has been completed, while the secondary search and rescue operation is under way.

Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and asked for a report on the explosion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lahore gas explosion
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
lahore fire, lahore, lahore building collapse, lahore building falls, lahore gas explosion, gas explosion in lahore
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,800 in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for 'financial emergency' in Pakistan
Shabbar Zaidi calls for ‘financial emergency’ in Pakistan
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Watch: Did rocks from outer space fall in Karachi?
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Pakistan restricts arrivals from 22 countries till April 20
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh announces new school timings for Ramazan
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Sindh CM hints at a two-week lockdown in the province
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Dollar drops below Rs153 as Pakistan achieves Euro bond target
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi neighbourhoods
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
COVID-19: Sindh bans weddings, businesses to close at 8pm
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
Lahoris made to stand in sun for not wearing masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.