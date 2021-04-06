Lahore: Five killed in gas explosion on Barki Road

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A woman and four children were killed and 12 others were in a gas explosion on Lahore's Barki Road early Tuesday morning.

Two houses have been destroyed.

Rescue 1122 personnel said that the incident occurred in Pangali village. An explosion occurred as the gas had leaked in a house and someone lit a fire there.

The injured people have been moved to the Mayo Hospital and Services Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Haroon, Sherry, Ali, and Anosh.

The initial rescue operation has been completed, while the secondary search and rescue operation is under way.

Punjab's Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice and asked for a report on the explosion.