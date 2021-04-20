Tuesday, April 20, 2021  | 7 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Fire erupts at Faisalabad factory

No injuries, deaths reported

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago

A fire erupted at a hosiery factory in Faisalabad Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, the blaze started on the ground floor of the factory early morning and later engulfed all three floors of the building.

"The fire started because of a short circuit," a rescue official said, adding that five fire trucks have been trying to douse it for over an hour now. Neighbouring buildings have been evacuated.

The fire officer said that it is important to control the blaze as the chances of the factory collapsing have increased now. "It is difficult to put out the fire because the factory just had one entry which has been completely burned," he revealed.

More fire trucks and water cannons have been called in to douse the flames.

No deaths or injuries have been reported. The owner of the factory said that all 150 employees have been rescued.

