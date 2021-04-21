Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

FIR registered in journalist Absar Alam attack case

He was shot, wounded in Islamabad

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
FIR registered in journalist Absar Alam attack case

Pakistan journalist and former Pemra chairperson Absar Alam has registered a case against unidentified men for opening fire at him in Islamabad Tuesday night.

The FIR, registered at the Shalimar police station, says that Alam was walking in a family park in F-11/2 when he noticed a 28-year-old man. He said that the man was wearing shalwar kameez and tried to hide his face from Alam. When Alam was on his fourth round of the park at 5:40pm, the suspect opened fire at him and escaped. He was shot in the stomach.

Three people came to Alam’s help and moved him to a hospital. The journalist is in stable condition now.

Alam said that he can identify the man if he saw him again.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed took notice of the attack and ordered an investigation. Islamabad Inspector General Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman constituted a special team headed by the Investigation SSP to investigate the attack on Alam. The team has been directed to use all scientific and forensic methods to trace the attackers.

Absar Alam
 
