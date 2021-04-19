FIR registered against 300 TLP workers for attacking Lahore police

The Lahore police have registered Monday a case against 300 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan workers for attacking Nawankot police station and holding 11 policemen hostage.

ASI Muhammad Iqbal has registered the FIR at the Nawankot police station.

The FIR says that the protesters carrying sticks gathered outside the station on Saturday afternoon and chanted anti-government slogans. They then started a fire outside the station and broke its gate. They pelted stones at policemen, threw petrol bombs at them, and damaged the motorcycles parked inside.

They stormed inside the station and vandalised it. They broke the furniture and windows inside the DSP office. The DSP reached the station and tried to stop the protesters. They, however, began beating him up, it adds.

The protesters ended up taking 11 policemen as hostages. They were released early Monday morning after talks with the government.

The FIR has been registered against Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person)

452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint)

The men named in the FIR include Anas Rizvi, Syed Zaheerul Hassan, Tariq Japani, Aijaz, Mahar Qasim, Qari Farooq, Maulana Ghulam Abbas, Mufti Abid Raza Qadri, Hafiz Usman Shah, Ali Awan, Sajjad, Shahid, Zahid, Talha Dogar, Sufi Faiz Rasool, Malik Kashif, Sajid Arif, Ghulam Murtaza, Javed Mughal, and Ali Arsalan.

The Punjab police, in a statement on Sunday, said that “miscreants” attacked the Nawankot police station. Policemen and Rangers were trapped inside the station, while the Nawankot DSP was kidnapped.

“At least one oil tanker with 50,000 litres of petrol was taken by the miscreants,” they said, adding that the protesters attacked the law enforcers with petrol bombs.

“The police pushed them back and took back the possession of the police station.” No operation was conducted against any mosque or madrassa.