FIA has authority to place Tareen on ECL: Shahzad Akbar

Says there will be no hurdles

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Akbar said there would be no “hurdle”, if investigation agencies wanted to put anyone’s name on the ECL.

“They have the authority to put people on the black list or the ECL,” he said.

Tareen and his son have been booked by the FIA in two separate cases of fraud and money laundering.

Once a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Tareen was sidelined by the PTI after an inquiry commission on the 2020 sugar crisis accused him of benefitting the most from it.

The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production in Pakistan. Tareen’s JDW mill has the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

He has, however, denied the allegations against him and his family.

“FIA’s latest claims against me and my family are totally fabricated,” Tareen said in a Twitter. “I have already submitted a detailed reply along with concrete evidence in response to FIA notice.”

The estranged PTI leader described the cases as “another smear campaign” against him.

He said the agency has not established “anything illegal” against him.