Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Fawad Chaudhry prays for India coronavirus victims

Overwhelmed hospitals in India have been asking for oxygen supplies.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry prays for India coronavirus victims

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry extended his thoughts and prayers to the people of India as the country has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases.

The PTI leader shared the statement on his social media account.

India’s health ministry data showed nearly 346,786 new infections in the past 24 hours — the most any country has recorded in a day since the pandemic began — as hospitals sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

The videos and photographs of massive crematoriums are also making rounds on social media.

