Fawad Chaudhry prays for India coronavirus victims

Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry extended his thoughts and prayers to the people of India as the country has reported a record surge in Covid-19 cases.

The PTI leader shared the statement on his social media account.

In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021

India’s health ministry data showed nearly 346,786 new infections in the past 24 hours — the most any country has recorded in a day since the pandemic began — as hospitals sent out desperate warnings that patients could die without fresh oxygen supplies.

The videos and photographs of massive crematoriums are also making rounds on social media.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.