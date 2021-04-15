Fawad Chaudhry appointed information minister in cabinet reshuffle

In a cabinet shuffle on Thursday, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry was appointed minister for information and broadcasting for the second time.

Chaudhry replaced Shibli Faraz who was appointed in April last year. Faraz was recently re-elected to the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to sources, he has now been given the portfolio of science and technology.

Chaudhry was first appointed the information minister in 2018 but was later replaced by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made multiple changes to the cabinet after the Senate elections.