A man shot dead Monday night his younger brother for asking him to return the money he loaned him.

The police said that the suspect had called his younger brother to his house. When he came, the suspect opened fire at him. The police have obtained the CCTV footage of the firing too.

The deceased was a father of two children and worked as a labourer.

A case has been registered and the suspect is being investigated.

