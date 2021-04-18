Sunday, April 18, 2021  | 5 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fake online Karachi business helps Russian trolls in US

'Simple Photoshop' used to forge ID cards, passports

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Fake online Karachi business helps Russian trolls in US

The United States of America imposed sanctions on Russian cybersecurity companies and officials alleged to be operating on behalf of the Kremlin’s intelligence services on Thursday.

Amid this was a Karachi-based company: Fresh Air Farm House. It was run by 34-year-old Mohsin Raza. He was one of the two owners of the fake online business. According to prosecutors, Fresh Air Farm House helped Russian trolls secure a toehold in the US.

Raza operated a digital fake ID mill, producing images of doctored drivers’ licenses, bogus passports, and forged utility bills to help rogue clients pass verification checks at US payment companies and tech firms, a US Treasury statement and an indictment issued by federal prosecutors in New Jersey stated.

In an interview with Reuters, he said that he used “simple Photoshop” to forge ID cards, passports, and other important documents.

Raza said he has also played around with graphic design, e-commerce, and cryptocurrency. Denying doing anything wrong, he pointed out that he was helping people access accounts they have been frozen out of.

His customers include an employee of a Russian troll farm, Internet Research Agency, accused of interference in US elections. The employee used Raza’s services to procure fake drivers’ licenses for fake Facebook accounts in 2017.

He told Reuters that the inspiration for his business came some years back when a PayPal account which he had opened under an alias was locked, trapping hundreds of dollars he’d received for optimizing online search results.

Following this, he Photoshopped an identity document under his pseudo name. Once PayPal unfroze his account, he realized he had stumbled on a good business idea. His site, Second Eye Solutions, boasted of “6,000 & more satisfied clients” before Raza pulled it down Thursday morning.

Money earned from the fake ID business was poured into the construction of the Fresh Air Farm House, Raza said. The facility, which features three bedrooms, a playing field, a water slide, and a BBQ area, is now on a US list of sanctioned entities.

According to Michigan State University Director Tom Holt, Raza’s business is an example of how transnational cybercrime can serve as a springboard for state-sponsored disinformation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cybercrime fake accounts Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Police detain TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi over protest plan
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
Pakistan unblocks WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook after 4hrs
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
TLP protesters block major Pakistan roads, highways
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Karachi, Lahore roads blocked as TLP supporters continue protests
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Punjab mulls complete lockdown in Lahore
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Pakistan to deploy paramilitary troops to tackle religious party protesters
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
TLP protest Day 3: Lahore roads blocked, govt reviews security
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.