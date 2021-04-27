Tuesday, April 27, 2021  | 14 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Fake accounts: NAB files fifth reference against Asif Ali Zardari

He has been accused of laundering money

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Fake accounts: NAB files fifth reference against Asif Ali Zardari

Photo: File

The National Accountability Bureau filed a fifth reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the fake accounts case.

The reference accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts. His aide, Mushtaq Ahmed, reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.

The reference has been submitted in an Islamabad accountability court. The court will summon all the suspects in the case and begin the trial.

NAB has reportedly filed 11 references against different suspects in the fake accounts case.

Sindh tractor subsidy case

Three former Sindh government employees have submitted requests to enter into a plea bargain in the Sindh tractor subsidy case.

Aftab Ahmed, Gulam Sarwar, Tara Chand reportedly confessed to engaging in corruption and requested the authorities to accept their plea bargain. They have also opted for the voluntary return of money.

They have been accused of causing a Rs793 million loss to the national treasury.

NAB claimed that they colluded and made up fake identities of farmers and got tractors at subsidised rates under a government scheme. After receiving the tractors, they sold them to others at higher rates.

Asif Ali Zardari fake accounts case NAB
 
RELATED STORIES

