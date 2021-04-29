Fake accounts case: Court summons Asif Zardari on May 20

An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on May 20 in a fake accounts case.

NAB had filed a fifth reference against the PPP co-chairperson on April 27 and accused him of laundering Rs8 billion.

He has been accused of working with Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer of President House. Ahmed reportedly opened a joint account with a private housing company in which laundered money was deposited. Zardari used the same money to purchase a house in Karachi’s Clifton, NAB claimed.

Notices have been issued to both Zardari and Ahmed.

