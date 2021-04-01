Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Faisalabad man murders wife for going to work: police

He has been arrested

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A Faisalabad man has been arrested for murdering his wife while she was going to work in Millat Town, the police said Friday.

The police said that the woman left her husband after he told her to stop working. She moved to the house of her along with her seven children.

The neighbours told the police that the couple used to have frequent fights over her working as a domestic worker. The woman kept telling her husband that she can’t quit work as someone needs to work, a neighbour said. The husband reportedly did not work.

The body has been moved to the Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

A case has been registered.

Faisalabad Police
 
