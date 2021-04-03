Faisal Vawda dual citizenship verdict challenged in IHC

A man has challenged the Islamabad High Court’s verdict in the Faisal Vawda dual citizenship case.

The high court had earlier ruled that it can’t hear the dual citizenship case as Vawda has already resigned as MNA to contest the Senate elections. It forwarded the case to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Mohammad Faisal filed an appeal against the judgement on Saturday. A divisional bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar, will hear it on April 5.

The petitioner said that Vawda was a dual national when he submitted his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election. This is against the country’s electoral rules.

He claimed that the bench did not review all legalities before passing the judgement.

Faisal Vawda approaches Sindh High Court

Vawda filed a petition in the Sindh High Court and requested it to stop the ECP from announcing a judgement in the case. His petition was rejected.

The court ruled that the Election Commission of Pakistan will continue hearing the dual citizenship case against Senator Faisal Vawda and give its judgement.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the commission should complete the proceedings. The Islamabad High Court has already given clear instructions in the case. If the petitioner is not happy, then he should file an appeal in that court. “One court cannot give a ruling against another court.”

Dual citizenship case

A case has been filed against the senator for violating Article 62(i)(f) of the Constitution. He has been accused of lying about his dual citizenship in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election.

A news report had revealed that Vawda filed his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections on June 11, 2018 when he still held US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.