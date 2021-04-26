Monday, April 26, 2021  | 13 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Fact check: No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays

The notification circulating on social media is fake

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fact check: No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays

Photo: SAMAA TV

The government has not yet announced Eid holidays in Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior confirmed Monday.

A notification doing the rounds on social media said that May 13 to May 17 will be public holidays in Pakistan on account of Eidul Fitr.

The Interior Ministry spokesman said the notification is fake and the government has yet to make an announcement.

Earlier in the day, the National Command Operation Centre advised the government to give Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 as the country battles the most lethal wave of the coronavirus.

The suggestion for the week-long holiday was sent to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry has yet to make a decision and forward its proposal to the cabinet for approval.

FaceBook WhatsApp
eid eid holidays Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid holidays, Eid holidays in Pakistan, Ramazan, fasting,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan bans outdoor dining, offices to close at 2pm
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Pakistan installs first-ever mobile phone tower at K2 base camp
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta's Serena Hotel
Five killed, 12 injured in blast at Quetta’s Serena Hotel
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi traders want markets to open after 6pm
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
Karachi police recover beautician’s body from retired army officer’s farmhouse
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
TLP ends Lahore sit-in as govt accedes to demands
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Smart lockdown imposed in four Karachi neighbourhoods
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
Cambridge exams being taken as per policy, government tells court
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.