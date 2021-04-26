Fact check: No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays

The government has not yet announced Eid holidays in Pakistan, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior confirmed Monday.

A notification doing the rounds on social media said that May 13 to May 17 will be public holidays in Pakistan on account of Eidul Fitr.

The Interior Ministry spokesman said the notification is fake and the government has yet to make an announcement.

Earlier in the day, the National Command Operation Centre advised the government to give Eid holidays from May 10 to May 16 as the country battles the most lethal wave of the coronavirus.

The suggestion for the week-long holiday was sent to the Ministry of Interior.

The ministry has yet to make a decision and forward its proposal to the cabinet for approval.