Facilitating poor government’s prime responsibility: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that no one in Pakistan will go to bed hungry.

In a virtual ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier launched the 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' programme in Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad. Under the new scheme, free meals will be served to labourers, daily wage earners, and piece-rate workers via food trucks.

"We have identified routes where the trucks will go so that as many people are facilitated," he said. "The idea is to bring meals on wheels in areas with the highest ratio of poverty."

The PM remarked that a pilot project was first launched in Islamabad to understand the challenges that the government may face in the implementation of the new scheme.

"After the success of the project in Islamabad, we are broadening its scope to other areas," he said, adding that soon the scheme will be launched across the country.

"Another aim of the project is to make the people in the government realise that their biggest responsibility is to facilitate the poor segments of the society," PM Khan said.

"A state prospers when it takes responsibility for the poor."

The premier thanked the Saylani Welfare Trust for extending support to the government and providing free meals at the trucks. "I'm proud that Pakistan is among the countries where people donate the most."

This is the first time a programme like this has been introduced in the country, the PM pointed out.

"We are bringing the concept of universal health insurance in the country through which needy people can get medical treatments up to Rs1 million," he added.

The prime minister urged the public to donate to the programme. "The government plans can only be successful when they are supported by the public."

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Dr Sania Nishtar said that the government has dedicated an account where donations for the programme will be collected.

"The account number will be announced on Monday," she said, ensuring that transactions will be completely transparent.